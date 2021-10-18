Tested: Is CASETiFY’s anti-microbial iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case worth the $70 price tag?

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case. The brand has always stood out for its wild, Instagram-ready designs, and this year’s collection is no different. The 2021 lineup features a number of recycled options as well as a stronger focus on environmentally-conscious designs with MagSafe compatibility entering the fray on just every model available. Today’s we are diving in with a review of the CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case review

CASETiFY has long since been the go-to brand for folks looking for those wild patterns, colorful cases, and influencer-worthy designs. The brand’s iPhone 13 collection, as I’m sure you imagined, is much of the same with seven different models decorated in a wide number of designs – not unlike the Casely options we featured on sale recently. For the purposes of this review, we will be focusing on the CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case with the new Neon Yellow MiXTAPE design.

The CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case offers purchasers the choice of a number of color options for the sides and bezel of the case, no matter which design you go for. You’ll find the brand’s usual branding surrounding the raised edge around the camera array – reminiscent of higher-end fashion brands – alongside a stiff, rigid frame that adds 6-feet of drop protection to your new iPhone 13 device.

The case is made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials, which is a really good thing, but it says so right down the side of the case in fine print, just slightly muddying the overall aesthetic of the case for me.

It is also wrapped in DEFENSIFY anti-microbial coating that, according to CASETiFY, “eliminates 99% of bacteria” that would normally be thriving on your most important EDC product.

The CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case is wireless Qi-charging ready, and also has a variant with the magnets inside to work flawlessly with Apple’s MagSafe charging puck.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials

Partially made from upcycled phone cases as part of our RECASETiFY program, giving new life to post-consumer waste

6.6ft drop protection

DEFENSIFY anti-microbial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria

Wireless Charging and MagSafe Compatible

5G Compatible

9to5Toys’ Take

The CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case is a stiff, rigid cover for your new handset. The fit is snug and everything lines up nicely in terms of the power and volume buttons. You’ll find a rubber-like textured grip taped around the inside of the case to hold your phone in place, but it would have been nice to see some kind of soft lining to cradle the backside of the device like we have seen from other brands this year. Your iPhone 13 essentially sits right up against a smooth, but entirely bare, hard plastic.

For me, the CASETiFY branding many of us have come to know and love over the years has always stood out as a high point of its designs. Although I’m someone that prefers my branding to be subtle and out of the way, the CASETiFY back-camera bezel treatment has reminded me of high-end fashion designer treatment for years, and it once again looks great on the iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case.

The Neon Yellow MiXTAPE design, features unique see-through elements to the design, allowing your iPhone’s colors to shine through further accenting the look of the design you chose. While this won’t be the case on all styles, it is certainly a highlight of the MiXTAPE series for me.

Solid wireless charging and MagSafe compatibility join what has become a classic design for folks looking to go with a vibrant iPhone case. The price of the CASETiFY iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case is a little bit tough to deal with though. The plain version of the Impact Case goes for $55 shipped on Amazon while the MagSafe-ready model carries a $70 price tag direct from CASETiFY. That, in my opinion, is too expensive. Unless you absolutely love the CASETiFY treatment and must have one right now, I might consider waiting for a sitewide sale or going with a more affordable option elsewhere. Having said that, there’s really nothing quite like CASETiFY, so if you like the brand’s designs, you won’t find anything exactly like them elsewhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!