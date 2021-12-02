Amazon now offers Toy Box Monthly sub at $15: Barbie, Star Wars, Avengers, more (50% off)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesToy Box Monthly
50% off $15

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering Toy Box Monthly Kids Toy Subscription Box for $15 with free delivery for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 50% off the regular price, a new Amazon all-time low, and a perfect chance to give the service a try. This price only applies to the first month, but you can just cancel it afterwards if you don’t want to keep it rolling. This box brings new surprises every month including brand name toys from “Barbie, Disney, Star Wars, Hatchimals, Avengers, Batman, and much more.” You’ll never get the same box twice, it is geared towards four to eight year olds, and the toys comes packed up in the brand’s “lovable character Boxy.” More details below. 

Be sure to head over to yesterday’s Amazon Melissa & Doug toy sale for more deals starting from $13.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find plenty of play sets and learning-based options at up to 30% off, just in-time to get them securely under the tree this year. Browse through all of the options right here

But for something more high-tech for the bigger kids, we are now tracking a deep price drop on Kano’s 2-in-1 PC Pro Education Edition. This kit will let the kids build their very own Intel Celeron-powered 2-in-1 computer from scratch that is compatible with Windows 10 Pro and now at $200 off the original list price. Get all of the details you need to know right here

More on Toy Box Monthly:

  • NEW SURPRISE TOYS EACH MONTH: Surprise the child in your life with small licensed toys from Barbie, Disney, Star Wars, Hatchimals, Avengers, Batman, and much more! You will never get the same box twice. Box size is 9 in. x 8 in. x 3 in.
  • PERFECT FOR KIDS 4 TO 8 YEARS OLD: Toy Box Monthly’s surprise toy box is filled with small figurines, dolls, plush, and blind bags that kids ask for like Star Wars figurines, Imaginext Batman sets, Hatchimals, Shopkins, and various blind bags!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Toy Box Monthly

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO Cyber Monday sale discounts Star Wars, Marvel, muc...
Amazon Melissa & Doug toys from $13.50: PAW Patrol...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router sports 2,000-square feet...
9to5Toys Daily: December 2, 2021 – Apple MagSafe Batt...
simplehuman Sensor 5x Smart Mirror now $160 or $99 refu...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds o...
Show More Comments