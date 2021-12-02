Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack falls to new Amazon low of $75 (Reg. $99), more

Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.99 shipped. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at a new all-time low from Amazon with 24% in savings attached. This not only marks one of the very first discounts overall, but undercuts our Black Friday mention by $15, as well.

Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the official Apple MagSafe Charger is a hold out from the holiday shopping event last week and still up for grabs at $29.99 via Amazon. Marking one of the best price yet from the retailer, this will likely be your ticket to score Apple’s first-party accessory to wrap up for Christmas, down from its usual $39 going rate. Geared more towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 at home, this charger has much of the same magnetic features with a USB-C connector on the end of the cable.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $55, this one comes in four colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!