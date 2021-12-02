Columbia’s new limited-edition Star Wars Boba Fett jacket and apparel are now available

With the Book of Boba Fett just under a month away from debuting on Disney+, Columbia is celebrating by launching its new lineup of apparel inspired by the galaxy’s original favorite bounty hunter. Arriving with an eye-catching new 3-in-1 jacket design, there’s also hoodies, tees, and other gear included in the Columbia Star Wars Boba Fett collection. Head below for all of the details and info on securing your own.

Columbia launches new Star Wars apparel line with limited-edition Boba Fett jacket

Each year, Columbia launches a new collaboration with Star Wars to deliver a limited-edition lineup of gear inspired by a galaxy far, far away. This time around, the brand is turning its attention to Boba Fett to launch its latest collection featuring a flagship 3-in-1 jacket.

Entering at $450, the new jacket is now available for purchase right now. So if you think you’re going to want one, stop reading and go try and snag one before they inevitably sell out. Okay got your order in? Let’s take a closer look. Arriving with a 3-in-1 design inspired by Boba Fett, this jacket arrives with the usual warm, multi-layed build that you’ll expect from the folks at Columbia. Just with more of a Star Wars twist.









Here’s a quick rundown on the features:

The comfy full-zip inner puffer can be worn separately or together and features Columbia’s new Omni-Heat Infinity thermal reflective lining for instant warmth and maximum breathability.

Fan features include multiple design cues reminiscent of Boba Fett’s armor including a Mythosaur skull emblem and dash markings on the hood that mimic the same pattern found on Boba Fett’s helmet.

Back ventilation in the shell is inspired by exhaust ports from Boba Fett’s jetpack and the comfort cuff design emulate the bounty hunter’s gloves and armor padding.

The symbol featured on the chest remains shrouded in mystery, perhaps the vestige of an as-yet untold story

A custom internal screen print and text is inspired by the original character synopsis from the Star Wars archives.

Alongside the main Columbia Boba Fett Jacket, there’s also some additional apparel for decking yourself out in some bounty hunter-inspired garb. There’s a hoodie which enters at the $150 price tag and arrives with a similar, yet not as heavy design as the jacket. That’s alongside a more casual Boba Fett tee at $50 and a ball cap for $40 with the Mythosaur emblem to round out the collection.

All of the new Columbia Boba Fett mech will be launching at 12:01 a.m. EST on December 3. By the time this post goes live, you should be able to grab all of the gear right now. Just act fast! Even with the steeper price tags, we aren’t expecting the collection to be in-stock for very long.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Columbia is pretty famous for its Star Wars collaborations at this point, and the new Boba Fett Jacket looks like one of the best ones yet. I picked up the Rebel-inspired jacket back in 2019, and it’s been my go-to come winter ever since. So you better believe I’ll be trying to grab one of these limited-edition releases.

