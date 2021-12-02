Save $150 on 21-inches of Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Frame, now at $250

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Frame for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low of $150 off, which is matching the only other discount we’ve seen before last set in September. If Amazon’s unveil of the new Echo Show 15 earlier in this year still has you thinking of adding a smart display to the kitchen or family room, the Lenovo Smart Frame should fill the void for Assistant users. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p display, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

In the world of smart home gear, spending $250 can go a long ways. For instance, that’s what you’ll pay for the Echo Show 10, which delivers an Alexa-driven experience. This one won’t hang up on your wall or double as a new piece of smart home decor, but will let you call upon the Amazon voice assistant for all of the things that a display like this can do best. Be it helping around the kitchen, serenading you with music, or just controlling smart home accessories, the unique rotating screen delivers a novel upgrade to your space.

Though if a wall-mounted device is what your setup calls for, be sure to have a look at the new Echo Show 15. This addition to Amazon’s lineup was just announced back in September and is now available for pre-order ahead of shipping in just one week. It arrives with a 15-inch display and plenty of features that ensure it is suited for helping families keep track of events and reminders, showcase photos, and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to learn more about Amazon’s latest.

Lenovo Smart Frame features:

A digital photo frame in a contemporary design, the Lenovo Smart Frame is customized to blend seamlessly into your home’s interior. It’s your household’s entry point to your favorite memories, re-lived directly from your cloud collection. The Lenovo Smart Frame can also transform into live wall art that’s customizable to your taste and surroundings, letting you choose from world-famous pieces to display on a brilliant screen.

