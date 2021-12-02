Wemo’s Mini HomeKit Smart Plug upgrades the Christmas tree at $15 (Save 40%)

Belkin is now offering its Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $14.99 shipped when code DECSP40 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention from just before Black Friday by $1 while marking a new all-time low. The latest Wemo smart plug arrives with its most compact design yet, delivering an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall. Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, that doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. So whether you’re just looking to integrate a lamp into your smart home setup or want to bring some smart control over to that Christmas tree you’ll be getting any day now, today’s deal is worth a look. Head below for more.

Having made our list of the year’s best smart plugs, the latest Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

For more ways to go your Siri setup ahead of the holidays, don’t forget to go check out all of these ongoing Philips Hue discounts. Delivering some Cyber Week savings, you’ll be able to cash-in on rare price cuts on the brand’s popular smart home offerings. Ranging from Edison-style filament bulbs to light bars for behind the TV and more, pricing starts at $20.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

