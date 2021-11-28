Woot launches Cyber Monday refurb Philips Hue sale with rare discounts from $20

Through the end of the week, Woot has now launched its latest certified refurbished Philips Hue sale with a collection of smart lights and accessories. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Our top pick from the sale is the Philips Hue Filament G25 Smart LED Light Bulb at $24.99. Normally fetching $40 in new condition, you’re looking at the best price yet on the dimmable white bulb at 37% off. Delivering adjustable brightness alongside both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity, these Philips Hue filament bulbs deliver the brand’s signature smart control functionality with a vintage-inspired form. The Edison-style bulbs output 550-lumens each and have an adjustable color temperature for setting the mood.

Notable Philips Hue Cyber Monday deals:

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

