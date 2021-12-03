Today only, save up to 40% on toys, collectibles, and more at Amazon from $4

Today only, as part of itsÂ Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of action figures, collectibles, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With Christmas just a few weeks away at this point, itâ€™s time to start thinking about crossing some names off your list if you havenâ€™t already. Todayâ€™s sale comes packed with plenty of discounts for the kids or collectors in your life, ranging from those classic Tamagotchi to Funko POP!, action figures from Dune, and more starting at $4. Everything is also on the more affordable side, which may very well make for some notable stocking stuffers this year, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights from todayâ€™s toy sale at Amazon

Though if LEGO seems like it would be a better bet for putting under the tree, weâ€™re tracking some notable discounts on some of the more collectible sets out right now. Ranging from LEGOâ€™s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 at $165 to various Technic recreations of iconic cars and vehicles, youâ€™ll want to dive into all of the discounts right here.

More on Tamagotchis:

The Original Tamagotchi digital pet you loved in 1997 is back with the original programming! Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with it, give it medicine, flush after itâ€™s used the bathroom, check itâ€™s health and discipline your Tamagotchi if he bothers you when heâ€™s happy, fed and all cleaned up. Includes Character game where you have to guess which way the Tamagotchi will move next!

