LEGO’s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 falls to new low of $165 (Reg. $200), much more

-
LEGOToys & HobbiesZavvi
Reg. $200 $165
LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1

Zavvi is currently offering a selection of rarely-discounted LEGO kits headlined by the Creator Expert Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set for $164.99 shipped when code ZECTO1 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $35 off while beating our previous mention by $5. Stacking up to 2,352 pieces, this Creator Expert kit assembles the iconic ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters to stand 18-inches long once fully pieced together. Complete with plenty of authentic details like a working steering wheel, trap door, proton pack storage, and all of the little ghost-hunting gadgets and gizmos on top of the vehicle. Whether you’re a fan of the originals or finally see what all of the hype is about Ghostbusters: Afterlife this is the perfect build for adding to your collection. Check out our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Technic discounts at Zavvi:

First up, don’t forget to see what Day 2 of our LEGO Advent Calendar coverage has in-store as we count down to the holidays with Star Wars, Marvel, and City sets. And in case you missed it from this morning, a massive collection of new LEGO 2022 sets have been unveiled. Ranging from the latest from Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and other themes, there’s quite a lot on tap for next year.

LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 features:

If you’re a Ghostbusters fan, we’ve got just the thing for you – the LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1! Bust the stress out of everyday life and indulge in some quality me time as you build a LEGO version of the converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance from the Ghostbusters movies. Based on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie version, this ECTO-1 model features working steering, a trapdoor, ghost trap, an extending rear gunner seat, proton pack and cool details from the original car such as the iconic Ghostbusters logo.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO Cyber Monday sale discounts Star Wars, Marvel, muc...
LEGO 2022 sets have been announced: Star Wars, Creator,...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot ...
Bring home Crescent’s 180-piece Professional Tool...
Pad & Quill leather wallets and passport holders a...
Make up to four cables disappear with this 271-inch cor...
Sphero’s Specdrums lets you create music anywhere...
Show More Comments