LEGO’s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 falls to new low of $165 (Reg. $200), much more

Zavvi is currently offering a selection of rarely-discounted LEGO kits headlined by the Creator Expert Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set for $164.99 shipped when code ZECTO1 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $35 off while beating our previous mention by $5. Stacking up to 2,352 pieces, this Creator Expert kit assembles the iconic ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters to stand 18-inches long once fully pieced together. Complete with plenty of authentic details like a working steering wheel, trap door, proton pack storage, and all of the little ghost-hunting gadgets and gizmos on top of the vehicle. Whether you’re a fan of the originals or finally see what all of the hype is about Ghostbusters: Afterlife this is the perfect build for adding to your collection. Check out our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Technic discounts at Zavvi:

First up, don’t forget to see what Day 2 of our LEGO Advent Calendar coverage has in-store as we count down to the holidays with Star Wars, Marvel, and City sets. And in case you missed it from this morning, a massive collection of new LEGO 2022 sets have been unveiled. Ranging from the latest from Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and other themes, there’s quite a lot on tap for next year.

LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 features:

If you’re a Ghostbusters fan, we’ve got just the thing for you – the LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1! Bust the stress out of everyday life and indulge in some quality me time as you build a LEGO version of the converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance from the Ghostbusters movies. Based on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie version, this ECTO-1 model features working steering, a trapdoor, ghost trap, an extending rear gunner seat, proton pack and cool details from the original car such as the iconic Ghostbusters logo.

