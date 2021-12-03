Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with latest $5 4K sale, plus gaming movies at $10

Apple is now heading into the weekend by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’re looking at a collection of $5 flicks like The Social Network and The Interview, as well as a series of $10 gaming movies. Not to mention, everything will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kickstarts your weekend movie night

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch. Everything is on sale for $5, down from the usual $10 or $15 price tags and matching some of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. Here are all of our top picks.

Alongside all of the $5 movies on sale this weekend, Apple is also carrying over the savings to a library of movies inspired by video games. Ranging from the first live-action Pokémon title to fan-favorites like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and more, you’ll find each of the following titles marked down to $10 each.

Then don’t forget about all of the other discounts from earlier in the week courtesy of iTunes. You’ll find a collection of feel good stories marked down to $10 or less, alongside the weekly $1 HD rental.

