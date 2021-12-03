Brim’s stainless steel and glass 8-cup French press with wood accents now $13 (Reg. $21+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Brim 8-Cup French Press coffee maker for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $25, it is currently fetching closer to $22 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $21.50. Today’s offer is one of the lowest prices we have tracked and easily down into the particularly affordable gifting range. This model’s design stands out from the pack and hits well above its price range with a stainless steel build and wood grain accents alongside the viewing window and borosilicate glass container. The 8-cup capacity is joined by a paper filter setup (one extra included), a dishwasher-safe carafe, and it comes from a trusted coffee brand. Similar models carry a $50 price tag and a 4+ star rating at Best Buy. More details below.

When it comes to a French press like this, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets. This smaller Bodum model comes in at the same price and you can save $1 more with this even smaller Primula option, both of which also aren’t nearly as high-end looking if you ask me though.

Want to take up a notch with a home espresso machine instead? We have options starting from $97 right now alongside $100 off a range go the popular and quite attractive Breville machines. These models lookin fantastic on the countertop if you’re looking to take your espresso game a little more seriously than the stocking stuffer prices above.

More on the Brim 8-Cup French Press:

Classically designed with a modern twist, the Brim 8 Cup French Press features a durable 34-ounce Borosilicate glass large capacity carafe with a 3-part stainless steel plunger and a premium mesh filter. Brew up to 8 cups of excellent coffee in just 4 minutes. With no absorption from a paper filter, pressed coffee extracts the perfect amount of aromatic oils and acids for maximum flavor. Carafe and filter lid are dishwasher safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!