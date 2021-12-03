Keurig’s K-Latte K-Cup brewer with frother drops below Black Friday pricing at $57 (Reg. $90)

Walmart is now offering the Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee and Latte Maker for $57 shipped. Regularly $90 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $60, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, a few bucks below the lowest Black Friday sale we tracked, and the best price we can find. Despite being a specialty maker than can also handle typical Keurig single-serve brewing, a quick browse through Amazon will show this is the lowest-priced machine from the brand right now anyway. It can brew concentrated “shots” from your typical K-Cups and then you can use the included frother to make your own single-serve lattes and more. However, it can also just brew typical 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups alongside the 36-ounce water reservoir and travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Walmart customers. More details below.

A great alternative for single-service brewing outside of the Keurig ecosystem is the Chefman InstaCoffee Max. Still down at the $39.99 shipped holiday price, it typically fetches closer to $60 and supports both ground beans as well as all of your favorite K-Cups.

Prefer to get some French press action under the tree instead? The Brim stainless steel and glass 8-cup model with wood accents is now just $13 (for today only). But if it’s the espresso machines you’re after, just about all of the gorgeous Breville machines are now readily available with up to $100 in savings right here alongside even more starting from $97 shipped.

More on the Keurig K-Latte:

Versatility meets simplicity with the new Keurig K-Latte single serve coffee and latte maker in Black. Brew rich, full-flavored coffee and enjoy delicious, creamy lattes simply made in minutes. Whether brewing coffee or making lattes, the K-Latte brewer works with any K-Cup pod so the options are endless. Use the coffee SHOT to brew a concentrated shot of coffee perfect for making lattes. Froth your choice of fresh milk – including skim, soy, and almond – to create delicious, creamy lattes. Or, brew 6, 8, or 10oz of your favorite coffee, tea, or cocoa.

