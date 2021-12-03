This HomeKit air quality monitor brings five metrics to your Siri setup at $81 (Save $25)

Qingping’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive all-time feedback) is now offering its HomeKit Air Monitor Lite for $80.99 shipped Normally fetching $106, today’s offer saves you $25 while beating our previous mention by $5 in order to mark a new all-time low. Qingping Air Monitor Lite arrives with HomeKit support out of the box so you can pair the many stats it tracks into automations and the rest of your Siri setup. Alongside keeping tabs on temperature, it can also handle four other metrics including humidity, PM2.5, PM10, and CO2. There’s also a nifty OLED display for showcasing measurements right on the device. Having just gone hands-on with the new device, we found it to be “a nice combination of retro but minimal” HomeKit air quality tracking.

Even as affordable as the lead deal is compared to some of the other models out there, those who don’t need all of the specs can save more by picking up the Qingping Bluetooth HomeKit Air Quality Monitor. This model has a smaller e-ink display, but will still keep tabs on temperature and humidity at a more affordable price. We previously reviewed this one and came to much of the same conclusion as the lead deal, which makes its $30 price tag all the more compelling.

For more ways to upgrade your Siri setup ahead of the holidays, don’t forget to go check out all of these ongoing Philips Hue discounts. Delivering some Cyber Week savings, you’ll be able to cash-in on rare price cuts on the brand’s popular smart home offerings. Ranging from Edison-style filament bulbs to light bars for behind the TV and more, pricing starts at $20.

Qingping HomeKit Air Monitor Lite features:

Qingping Air Monitor Lite tests 5 major factors of the indoor air quality: PM2.5 (the result of secondhand smoke), PM10, CO2, temperature and humidity. By knowing the real-time air quality, you can turn on the air purifier or open the window when needed. Any question about the product please let us know via email, we will provide remote supports.

