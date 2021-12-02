Load up on 12-pack Pure Protein bars from $7.50: Chocolate, Deluxe, more (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Chocolate Deluxe Protein Bars for $8.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $13 or so, today’s deal is roughly 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and matching our previous mention on this flavor. You’ll also find the Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor at $7.71 and Chocolate Chip 12-pack at $8.61 Prime shipped. Among the lowest priced options out there from a trusted brand, they bring 20-grams of protein per bar with just 2-grams of sugar to your health regimen. Perfect pre- and post-workout snacks, they make for a great low calorie (varies by flavor) snack throughout the day as well. Act fast before the prices jump up on you. More details below.

If you’re not interested in Pure Protein, there smaller packs like four RXBAR protein bars for $6.50 Prime shipped to save even more. While clearly not as good a per-bar value, you are saving a touch more if you prefer to avoid the popular Puree protein options above.

Along with ongoing Apple Watch Nike+ edition deals, be sore to go score up your workout apparel closet with the plethora of price drops waiting in our fashion hub. One standout option, among the many, is the new Saucony sale featuring deep deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. You’ll find a near endless string of sales from just about any fashion brand you might be interested in waiting for you right here as well.

More on the Pure Protein Chocolate Protein Bars:

One 12 ct box of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars

These 20g protein bars offer delicious chocolate peanut butter flavor in every bar

Enjoy gluten free pure protein bars with low sugar (1) pre workout, post workout, or on the go. State of Readiness: Ready to Eat

Each chocolate peanut butter protein bar contains 20 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, and 200 calories

