Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch for $323.03 shipped. Normally fetching $380, youâ€™re looking at $57 in savings while marking a new Amazon low at $7 under the Black Friday mention. Delivering the latest wearable from Samsung, its recently-released Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sports a higher-end build than the standard edition. Arriving with a more stylish stainless steel case, thereâ€™s all of the other same fitness tracking features otherwise like heart rate and ECG monitoring, as well as the insight on VO2 Max readings, SpO2 levels, and more. Get a better idea of what to expect from ourÂ hands-on reviewÂ of the standard model.

If the included band isnâ€™t going to cut it for everyday wear, using a portion of your savings to grab this metal link band from Spigen is definitely worth considering. Starting at $21 for the black style thatâ€™ll pair perfectly with the lead deal, thereâ€™s also gold and silver models for pulling off some two-tone looks.

For something a bit more rugged and better-suited for tagging along on hikes or outdoor adventures, the Garmin fÄ“nix 6X Pro is quite the notable wearable. With 21-day battery life, Pulse Ox tracking, and other fitness-focused functionality, the $210 price cut is all the more notable. Not to mention, the $490 price tag beats the Black Friday sale, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, the smartwatch that gets you. Push yourself to the next level with Auto Workout Tracking, Advanced Run Coaching, and Group Challenges. Track heart and lung endurance with oxygen level monitoring. Combining style and function, Galaxy Watch4 Classic offers a number of fashionable bands to match your every mood and all day comfort to keep you looking great from the locker room to the conference room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!