Garmin fēnix 6X Pro delivers 21-day battery life, Pulse Ox tracking, more at $490 (Save $210)

Amazon is now offering the Garmin fēnix 6X Pro GPS Smartwatch for $489.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, you’re looking at a new all-time low at 30% off and $10 below our previous exclusive offer from November. Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, the Garmin fēnix 6X Pro arrives with a rugged design geared towards tagging along on hikes, runs, and even while skiiing this winter. Its 1.4-inch display showcases all of the monitored stats collected from its heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, and can also help keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming pre-loaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and altimeter. Not to mention, 21-day battery life and all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect. Head below for more.

At the price point of a more rugged wearable loaded with features, the lead deal is about as good as it gets. But if you’re prefer to go with something a bit more stylish, and also affordable, the Garmin Lily is a nice alternative. Clocking in at $150, this wearable is still on sale from Black Friday and sits at $50 off the usual price tag.

Of course, you can also go score a Cyber Week discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, as well. Best Buy is cleaning out inventory on the previous-generation wearable, delivering $150 in savings to drop the price down to $379 on the GPS + Cellular configuration.

Garmin fēnix 6X Pro features:

With a big, sunlight-readable 1.4 inches display that’s 36% larger than previous Fenix models, The Fenix 6x Pro and Fenix 6x sapphire multisport GPS Watches add mapping, music and more to your workouts. They offer training status, running and cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates. Both models feature a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature that helps keep your pacing strategy on track, Providing grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course.

