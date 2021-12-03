VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV with HDMI 2.1 port hits $399 (Save 25%), more

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 50-inch MQ6 4K AirPlay 2 TV for $399 shipped. Normally selling for $530, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 25% off and $51 under our previous mention. Making for quite the notable upgrade to your gaming setup with a 50-inch panel, this will pair nicely with either a PS5 or Xbox Series X thanks to an HDMI 2.1 port and variable refresh rate panel. Its 4K panel packs 300-nits of peak brightness backed by full array LED backlighting, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. Not to mention, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast features. Head below for more.

If 50 inches of TV isn’t going to cut it, you can also save on the 65-inch VIZIO M6Q model at Amazon right now, too. While not quite as eye-catching of a markdown, you’re looking at all of the same features above, just with a larger panel and $598 price tag. But for those in the market for more of a home theater upgrade rather than just an option for the game room, look no further.

Over on the more Google-friendly side of things, yesterday saw Hisense’s new A6G 4K Android TV lineup go on sale. Following up all of the Black Friday markdowns with some even more enticing discounts, you’re looking at up to $300 in savings across the collection. Ranging from smaller units up to massive 70-inch TVs, pricing starts at $279.

VIZIO MQ6 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TV features:

Immerse yourself in the infinite possibilities of 4K streaming in award-winning Quantum Color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. M-Series offers over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings new life to your entertainment experience. Dolby Vision high dynamic range combined with a full array backlight delivers incredible picture quality, transporting you into the story through richer contrast, brighter highlights, and eye-popping color.

