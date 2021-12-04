Amazon is currently offering the Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB in Space Gray for $979 shipped. Normally fetching $1,099, youâ€™re looking at $120 in savings with todayâ€™s offer marking the second-best price to date. You can also cash-in on up to $250 in savings on other models, including more affordable entries starting at $749. All of these offers are either matching or besting the Black Friday savings.

Centered around the M1 chip,Â Appleâ€™s latest iPad ProÂ delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display paired with Thunderbolt connectivity. Thatâ€™s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, plus staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look inÂ our coverage over atÂ 9to5MacÂ and then head below for more.

With $99 or more in savings, todayâ€™s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on theÂ second-generation Apple PencilÂ which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discountÂ right here.

If youâ€™re looking for some other accessories to outfit your new iPad Pro with, go check out these ongoing Twelve South discounts. Both of the brandâ€™s popular HoverBar Duo and Compass Pro stands are now on sale, delivering some of the best prices yet starting at $49.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

