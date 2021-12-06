Save on nearly all of Appleâ€™s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases starting at $20

Amazon is now starting off the week by discounting a collection of Appleâ€™s official iPhone 12 series cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and prices throughout the sale start at $20. Across the lot, youâ€™re looking at a series of notable markdowns if not for setting new lows, then delivering the best prices in months. Youâ€™ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot, or just go get the full breakdown of whatâ€™s on sale below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12/Pro

iPhone 12 mini

Speaking of official Apple accessories, weâ€™re also tracking some notable discounts right now on a pair of official MagSafe chargers. Right now, you can score the Black Friday price on Appleâ€™s MagSafe Battery Pack at $90, marking an all-around rare discount in the process. Thatâ€™s alongside the standard MagSafe charger, which is sitting at $30.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, thereâ€™s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when itâ€™s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

