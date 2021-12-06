Take up $149 off Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at the best prices this holiday season

Amazon now offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $749.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at $149 in savings with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen in several months and marking the lowest price of the holiday season. Over at B&H, you can score the entry-level 256GB model for $649, down from $699.

A notable way to bring Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini not only provides a low-profile solution for outfitting the workstation, but also gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. Despite its small footprint, you’re looking at the same power as the rest of the M1 lineup with up to 512GB or storage and 8GB of RAM to balance out the pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Having just recently taken a hands-on look at Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub, I can attest to just how much of a must-have the accessory for Mac mini users. It sits underneath your machine in order to deliver front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in. There’s also an M.2 SSD slot for bundling in some additional storage for making the most of your M1 device. Go dive into our review right here or just pick one up for yourself with the savings from the lead deal.

If you’d prefer to take Apple Silicon for a spin in a more portable package, don’t forget that this week kicked off with a series of all-time lows across the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Delivering much of the same power found on the Mac mini above, these iPadOS machines packs Thunderbolt connectivity and are now up to $149 off.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

