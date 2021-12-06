New RGB Discord mechanical keyboards with novelty caps arrive, 100% of profits go to charity

We have spotted some interesting and official new Discord mechanical keyboards with 100% of proceeds going directly to charity. The folks over at Discord are teaming up with Kono for the latest release in its merchandise line, the Snowsgiving 2021 Discord TKL Mechanical Keyboard. Now available for pre-order in a dark or light theme, with your choice of mechanical switches, some interesting add-on novelty keycaps, and more, head below for a closer look and more details.

New Discord mechanical keyboards

The Discord mechanical keyboards are being released directly in support of its charity, To Write Love On Her Arms (according to the pre-order page, “100% of all funds” go directly to TWLOHA) — a nonprofit group focused on aiding those who struggle with mental illness:

To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery.

The new Snowsgiving 2021 Discord TKL Mechanical Keyboard is available for $190 in a dark or light theme with your choice of Gateron Red and Gateron Brown switches with both linear or tactile flavors available as well.

They also come with a host of novelty key caps (9x1u, 1×2.25u), a USB-C to USB-A braided cable, a custom EVA carrying case, and a handy Switch and Keycap Puller tool. Alongside the built-in 2000 mAh battery, you’ll find some of the standout features listed below:

Hot-swap switch sockets

87 key, TKL layout

RGB backlighting

Bluetooth 5.0

Tai-Hao doubleshot ABS keycaps in OEM profile

Switches: Gateron Brown (Tactile) or Gateron Red (Linear) – The choice is yours!

Injection molded plastic with Steel Plate and Sound Absorbing Foam

Adjustable Feet, shoes not included

There doesn’t appear to be a shipping or delivery date just yet here on the new $190 Discord mechanical keyboards, but the brand is teaming up with Kono, who is “responsible for all customer care and shipping inquiries for the custom Dark Theme and Light Theme keyboards.” All technical support, warranty, and shipping status inquiries can be submitted to support@kono.store.

More details on the new nonprofit Discord mechanical keyboards:

Looking for the perfect keyboard to finally finish your Wumpus fan fiction this winter? Well, friend, you are in the right place and it’s more than just a keyboard. 100% of all funds directly support our charity partner, To Write Love On Her Arms. Kono is our fabulous partner for this amazing custom charity work and will be responsible for all customer care and shipping inquiries for the custom Dark Theme and Light Theme keyboards. Check out some of the work they are doing over at Kono.Store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!