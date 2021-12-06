Samsung’s new EVO Select microSD cards are down to all-time lows from $13 (Save 38%)

Amazon is now offering some of the first price cuts on Samsung’s just-released lineup of EVO Select microSD cards, with the 256GB model leading the way at $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention and marking only the second notable discount. Lower-capacity offerings are also on sale, with the 64GB model starting at $13 and going up from there. Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Head below for more.

Those who were hoping to cash-in on some added savings by going with previous-generation models will actually find that the lead deals are some of the most affordable microSD cards out there. So even stepping down to the 100MB/s speeds offered by Samsung’s older EVO Select cards won’t offer you any extra savings.

If upgrading a more portable device with some added storage takes second priority to the main workstation machine, we have you covered with some notable Sabrent NVMe M.2 SSD deals. Delivering some of the best prices this holiday season, you’re able to save up to $80 on select capacities. Be it for the PC, NAS, or some other aspect of your workflow, you’ll want to check out all of the savings right here.

More on the Samsung EVO Select microSD cards:

The Micro SD Memory Card EVO Select + Adapter gives you the freedom to do more. Store huge files, load games, and download the latest apps at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, it’s designed to be incredibly durable, resistant to water, high temperatures, magnets & more. All with the performance and reliability you expect from the world’s #1 flash memory brand.

