Fitbit Charge 5 sports ECG, 7-day battery, and a $130 price tag following $50 discount

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $129.95 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $180, todayâ€™s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for only the third time and also marks the savings we saw over Black Friday. So if you missed out on the discount last month, now is your chance to take advantage of the best price yet ahead of all those New Yearâ€™s resolutions. porting always-on OLED display,Â Fitbit Charge 5Â is the brandâ€™s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, thereâ€™s also SpO2, a newÂ Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. Thereâ€™s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive intoÂ our launch coverageÂ and then head below for more.

At $10 less, going with the slightly more affordable Fitbit Luxe is worth checking into for some additional savings. Also on sale right now, it has been marked down to $120 in various styles for delivering another way to get in on the fitness tracking features. While this one isnâ€™t quite as premium as the latest and great from Fitbit, this is still one of the brandâ€™s more recent additions and youâ€™ll find a series of features that make the sale price even more compelling.Â Though some will likely find that the $10 upsell is worth the upgrade.

Also on sale as we start off the week, Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently beating the pricing we saw over Black Friday with a new all-time low. Delivering an added $7 in savings from the holiday shopping event last month, you can now bring home Samsungâ€™s most recent wearable for $323.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!