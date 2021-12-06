It’s hard to beat Songmics’ Folding Exercise Bike at an all-time low of $66.50 (Reg. $90+)

The official Songmics storefront at Amazon is offering its Folding Exercise Bike for $66.49 shipped. Regularly priced at $90 or higher, today’s deal takes over $23 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Want to build out your at-home workout abilities without wasting any space? If so, this offering is able to fold down and only take up 13.8 by 17.3 inches of floor space when not in use. Metrics like speed, distance, and calories burned are shown on a built-in display, making it a cinch to keep tabs on your progress. Eight varying levels of resistance will allow you to dial up or back down the intensity as needed.

Prevent sweat from setting into your new exercise bike when grabbing Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds.

If the deal above isn’t to your liking for any reason, you can also opt for one of the other fitness equipment discounts that we spotted a few days back. Leading the pack is Reebok’s eye-catching i-Run 3 Treadmill at $511, but you’ll also find several other markdowns priced as low as $149. Deals there deliver up to 38% off, making now a solid time to strike.

Songmics Folding Exercise Bike features:

  • Not everybody wants an exercise bike sitting in the middle of their living room all day, and that’s okay! When you’re finished burning off some calories from last night’s feast, fold it up and roll it over to the closet with the bottom wheels 
  • Exercise to the max without waking up your family or blocking the sound of the morning news; with 8 resistance levels on this exercise bike, you can increase your power without increasing your noise 

