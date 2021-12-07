Skip Apple’s new releases and score its prev-gen. AirPods 2 at just $100 instead

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $159, today’s offer is delivering a match of the Black Friday price at Amazon while marking one of the best discounts to date. For comparison, we did see it sell for $1 less earlier this holiday season. Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Those who want the latest and greatest from Apple will of course still want to consider the new AirPods that were just announced back in October and are on sale for $170. But if a more budget-focused pair of earbuds are in fact more your speeds, the lead deal is going to be hard to beat. You can find all of the details on what the discounted, previous-generation models are missing from the newer package in our comparison post, which dives into all of the details.

If you can live without the in-house features from Apple, we’re also tracking a pair of notable discounts on Sony’s latest XM4 ANC offerings. Available in both over-ear headphone and true wireless earbud designs, you’re looking at a pair of all-time lows at $248 each.

More on Apple AirPods:

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

