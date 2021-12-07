Apple’s new Smart Folio iPad mini 6 case sees first discount at $40 (Save 33%)

Walmart is currently offering the Apple Smart Folio Case for iPad mini 6 in white at $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $59, you’re looking at the first notable discount since launching earlier this fall at 33% off. This is also a new all-time low, as well. Delivering Apple’s signature folding cover to your new iPad mini, this most recent iteration of the case is designed for Apple’s most compact tablet. Magnetically snapping onto the back of your device, it has a folio-style flap on the front that not only protects the screen with a microfiber lining, but also folds into a stand for propping up your iPad. Head below for more.

For something a bit more affordable, consider going with this alternative cover from JETech instead. Sure, it lacks the first-party Apple seal of approval, but enters at a much more affordable $5 price tag when you clip the on-page coupon. Delivering much of the same folding folio design, this one has a back cover that snaps onto your device.

While the iPad mini 6 deals themselves have been few and far between through the holiday season, that doesn’t mean you can save on one of Apple’s most recent releases otherwise. Right now, Black Friday pricing has returned on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at up to $250 off.

Apple Smart Folio iPad mini 6 case features:

The Smart Folio for iPad mini is thin and light and offers protection for the front of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad mini when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. The Smart Folio attaches magnetically, and you can easily fold it into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

