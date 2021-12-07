Smartphone Accessories: Spigen MagSafe Power Bank $33 (Save 40%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcHybrid MagSafe Power Bank for $32.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low set only once before as a launch discount back in September. This is also good for 40% in savings, too. Delivering 7.5W speeds to your iPhone 12 or 13 handset, Spigen’s ArcHybrid arrives with MagSafe compatibility for refueling away from an outlet. Its internal 5,000mAh battery pairs with a USB-C port to round out the package for a more affordable power bank solution than Apple’s in-house model. Learn more in our launch coverage.
The easiest way to charge your phone is here. Simply attach ArcHybrid Mag on the back of your phone and enjoy the extra power. 1.5x faster than other Magnetic Wireless Battery Packs. Charge Faster and Do More. 5,000mAh capacity provides up to 80% additional charge for iPhone 12. Attach the extra power and Explore More.
Seamlessly works with iPhone 12 series (Please use it with MagSafe Compatible Cases for the optimized charging experience). The Perfect Hands-free Charging: Strong hold and Non-Slip rubber coating prevents slips and drops. Wireless Charging should go on while ArcHybrid Mag is being charged. Charge it and your phone at the same time.
