Smartphone Accessories: Spigen MagSafe Power Bank $33 (Save 40%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Save 55% From $4

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcHybrid MagSafe Power Bank for $32.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low set only once before as a launch discount back in September. This is also good for 40% in savings, too. Delivering 7.5W speeds to your iPhone 12 or 13 handset, Spigen’s ArcHybrid arrives with MagSafe compatibility for refueling away from an outlet. Its internal 5,000mAh battery pairs with a USB-C port to round out the package for a more affordable power bank solution than Apple’s in-house model. Learn more in our launch coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The easiest way to charge your phone is here. Simply attach ArcHybrid Mag on the back of your phone and enjoy the extra power. 1.5x faster than other Magnetic Wireless Battery Packs. Charge Faster and Do More. 5,000mAh capacity provides up to 80% additional charge for iPhone 12. Attach the extra power and Explore More.

Seamlessly works with iPhone 12 series (Please use it with MagSafe Compatible Cases for the optimized charging experience). The Perfect Hands-free Charging: Strong hold and Non-Slip rubber coating prevents slips and drops. Wireless Charging should go on while ArcHybrid Mag is being charged. Charge it and your phone at the same time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Cha...
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W GaN III Charger $49 ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack returns to Black Friday ...
Satechi takes 20% off USB-C GaN chargers, MagSafe car m...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot ...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount P...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Show More Comments