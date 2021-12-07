Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale goes on sale for first time in nearly a year at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale for $39.95 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings while marking the first notable discount since back in January. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low, as well. Integrating with the rest of your Fitbit setup, its Aria Air tracks a variety of stats to your smartphone over Bluetooth. Tracking weight and other stats, this scale will provide insight into your overall health with charts, graphs, and more to showcase how trends over tmie are affecting your activity and nutrition goals.

If you can live without the more thorough Fitbit integration, we’re also tracking a discount on the Wyze Smart Scale at Amazon. Currently sitting at $28.88, this one is down from $36 and sitting at the best price of the holiday season thus far. Measuring much of the same stats as the Fitbit Aria Air above, this one packs a more affordable design with Bluetooth in tow. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review to check out the full experience.

If you’re shopping for a more holistic look at your health and fitness, this ongoing Fitbit Charge 5 discount is certainly worth a look. Delivering plenty of notable features as the latest wearable from Fitbit, you’ll find ECG monitoring, 7-day battery life, and more to complement the $130 price tag.

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Measures and displays weight on the screen. Syncs stats to your Fitbit dashboard using Bluetooth wireless technology.Air Data Encryption:AES-128. Shows your progress on the Fitbit app with simple, easy-to-read graphs. Operating temperature is 5° to 40° C. Allows multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to the scale. Easy Bluetooth setup takes just a few minutes with your smartphone

