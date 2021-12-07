Totallee’s lightweight, branding-free iPhone cases now 30% off for 9to5 readers + more

If you happened to miss out on the Black Friday sale, worry not, we now have an exclusive 30% off the logo-free minimalist Totallee iPhone 13 cases (as well as previous-generation models) for the holidays. Only once have we seen deals any better than 30% off, so this is a great time scoop up some of the brand’s best-in-class, branding-free iPhone covers with all colorways and both styles up for grabs, on top of quick and easy Prime shipping via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Hit the jump for our exclusive code and to take a closer look at the deals.

Totallee iPhone 13 cases go 30% off for the holidays

Totallee’s minimalist solutions for the latest Apple handsets are easily some of the best we came across in 2021, much like year’s past. It launched its new iPhone 13 collection back in September just before we got a chance to go hands-on with them in our Tested with 9to5Toys series where we said the price might be the only negative aspect we can come up with. Fortunately, everything just got even more affordable when you apply code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout. The deals are listed below:

Again you can get even more details on the clear Totallee iPhone 13 cases above in our review right here (the matte case is much of the same outside of the non translucent approach). And remember, our exclusive code will also work on previous-generation iPhone cases as well as the brand’s accessories — all of which can be found right here.

More details on the Totallee Transparent Case:

COMPLETELY CLEAR. Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 13 Pro Max case

EXTRA GRIP. This clear thin iPhone 13 Pro Max case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 13 Pro Max case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow. While other cases are made of cheap, hard plastic, this case is manufactured using flexible TPU that is more durable and offers impact protection. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Contact totallee directly to take advantage of your warranty

