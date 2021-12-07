ViewSonic’s new 17-inch 144Hz portable USB-C monitor makes gaming on-the-go easier

With modern mobile graphics cards providing more than enough power to game on the go, it’s only fitting that monitor companies are starting to release mobile-focused displays that have features we used to only find in desktop setups. ViewSonic’s latest VX1755 portable 144Hz gaming monitor is made specifically for gaming on-the-go with a dual USB-C connection, 1080p resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate – all of this comes in a large 17.2-inch form-factor, which is sure to upgrade any mobile gaming setup. What is this monitor capable of, how much does it cost, and how can it make you a better on-the-go gamer? Let’s take a closer look below.

It’s easier than ever to game on the go

NVIDIA’s latest mobile-focused gaming graphics cards offer more power than we’ve ever seen in laptops until now. This makes it easier than ever to game while away from your desk. On top of that, many folks are ditching their desktops entirely (like myself) and going with a laptop for both at-home and on-the-go work. If you fall into that category, then it’s likely you’ve searched for a solid portable monitor that can do double duty. ViewSonic’s latest offering does just that.

Designed for both gaming and productivity, the ViewSonic VX1755 features a 17.2-inch diagnal measurement with a 1080p resolution. The display utilizes AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology and ships with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. This makes the VX1755 perfect for gaming, thanks to its high refresh rate, and the 3-sided bezel-less design also means that it’s great for content creation. Measuring less than 1-inch thick, and weighing just 2.2-pounds, this monitor slips into just about any laptop bag to heighten any productivity or gaming setup on-the-go.

There are two USB-C ports here, one in and one out, and the monitor supports 60W pass-through charging. If your computer doesn’t have DisplayPort over USB-C, then there’s also a Mini HDMI port, though which you’ll still need Type-C for power.

Should you require it, there are even dual speakers so you can hear your games while on-the-go. This function even makes it a compelling option for mobile Switch gaming when the built-in smaller screen just won’t cut it.

The built-in stand also means you won’t have to worry about trying to prop up this monitor or bring stands with you when traveling. ViewSonic’s VX1755 is a great choice for both at-home and on-the-go for working and gaming.

Coming in at $299.99, you can currently pre-order the ViewSonic VX1755 at Amazon as well as B&H for delivery in early January.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that it’s becoming easier to game and get work done on-the-go. I tried the all-laptop lifestyle back in 2017, and it just wasn’t that practical – graphics cards and processors couldn’t hold a candle to their desktop counterparts. These days, that’s no longer the case, as my i9 MacBook Pro easily handles anything I throw at it, whether that’s driving three 1440p monitors or doing editing in the car as we head to our next destination.

ViewSonic is only further helping expand the regions where people can accomplish work away from their desk, as well as enjoy their favorite games. I love smaller laptops, and I plan to swap my 16-inch MacBook Pro for a 14-inch at some point in the future. Knowing that I could pick up a 17.2-inch portable monitor to help with both gaming and productivity, without sacrificing a high refresh rate, only helps to solidify that going all-in on mobile computing is the right choice.

