Philips Hue Amarant Outdoor Light Bar sees first discount to $127.50 (Save 25%), more

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White & Color Amarant Outdoor Light Bar for $127.49 shipped. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at a new all-time low alongside the very first price cut thanks to 25% in savings. Expanding your existing Philips Hue outdoor setup, the Amarant Outdoor Light Bar pairs with any of the brand’s other starter kits or power supplies to deliver 1,600-lumens of multicolor illumination. With included hardware to mount pretty much anywhere, this can add a splash of color onto a fence, your garden, and really anything else in the yard. Once added to your setup, it’ll yield Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support on top of all of the other automation features. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue 5-meter Smart Outdoor Lightstrip for $159.99. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at the best price of the holiday season with today’s offer saving you $20 and marking quite the rare markdown in the first place. If you’d prefer to frame your deck or patio with some of the same smart, multicolor lighting as the lead deal, this lightstrip delivers 16-feet of length with a waterproof design.

If you’d like to build out some other aspect of your smart home with Philips Hue gear, we have you covered with a series of bundle starter kit discounts courtesy of Amazon. With various packages geared towards everything from your home theater or backyard to covering an entire home in multicolor lighting, you’ll be able to save up $130 while scoring rare discounts in the process.

Philips Hue Amarant Outdoor Light Bar features:

Wash large expanses of your outdoor spaces, such as fences, walls, and hedges, with white and color light. Part of the LowVolt system, the Amarant linear spotlight connects to a Philips Hue power supply unit and can even be connected to one another, creating a continuous wall of light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!