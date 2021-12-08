Segway’s Air T15 electric scooter hits best price of the holiday season at $650 (Save $120)

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Typically fetching $770, you’re looking at a match of the best price this holiday season with today’s offer dropping to the best we’ve seen since back in July. Entering with quite the streamlined design, Segway’s Ninebot Air T15 delivers a 250W motor which can propell you at up to 12.4MPH. While the 7.5-mile range isn’t going to be ideal for longer commutes to and from the office, this is a great solution for quick trips down the block or just crusing around the neighborhood come spring. Other notable features like a lightweight, folding frame, regenerative breaking, and built-in Bluetooth round out the package. Head below for more.

Alongside today’s discount on the Air T15, Amazon is also marking down the prices on a selection of other Segway electric vehicles and accessories. Ranging from additional kick scooters to self-balancing offerings and more, you’ll want to check out everything on tap right here.

But if it’s something a little more practical for getting in on the environmental consciousness at a discount, yesterday saw this Panasonic eneloop rechargeable battery pack go on sale. Whether you’re looking to stock up ahead of Christmas morning and avoid any last-minute trips to the store for powering up holiday toys, or just have some on-hand, this $48 bundle is down to the best price in months.

Segway Ninebot Air T15 features:

Segway Ninebot AirT15 boasts 250W powerful motor, with a maximum speed of 12.4 mph, travel up to 7.5 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs (100kg). Factors affecting range (including but not limited to): speed, frequency of stops, temperature, etc. With a total weight of 23.2 lbs and the one-sec folding system, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 KickScooter can be carried with one hand. Easy to fold and store in a car or on public transport, making it a perfect travel companion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!