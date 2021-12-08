9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s refreshing smart home upgrades from $13

With yet another year of working from home behind us and another on the horizon, refreshing your space with some smart home tech is a great way to liven up your space. Today, we’re rounding up some of our favorite accessories that would make great gifts this holiday season, ranging from modular multicolor lighting sets to portable lamps and everything in-between. With top picks of Nanoleaf lines and Philips Hue Go being joined by some more nostalgic offerings, all of our top picks in this year’s smart home gift guide are down below.

Nanoleaf lines steal the show for 2021

It seems like every year, something from Nanoleaf’s stable of smart home lighting steals the show. That’s a trend that I’m happy to keep alive through 2021, with its all-new Lines releases making for the perfect gift this holiday season.

Having just launched last month after being announced in October, the company’s latest take on modular smart lighting arrives with a unique design. You can still tailor the layout to your own setup like we’ve seen in the past, but now the new Nanoleaf Lines deliver ambient light that splashes against the wall with all of the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support out of the box.

A starter set will run you $200 right now direct from Nanoleaf, with plenty of delivery time ahead of Christmas Day. If you’re still not sold on these new lights, our hands-on review offers a pretty in-depth look at what to expect.

Philips Hue Go

I’d be remiss not to follow up the Nanoleaf Lines with another one of my favorite smart home accessories. Over on the just as popular side of things with Philips Hue, the latest Hue Go is an easy recommendation to anyone. Whether the person on your list is an avid smart home enthusiast already invested in the Hue ecosystem or someone just getting started, this portable lamp is ready to accommodate.

This battery-powered lamp sports full-color illumination capabilities, allowing you to set the mood with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. It’s, of course, compatible with the wider Hue lineup thanks to Zigbee integration, though there’s also onboard Bluetooth for those just getting started. Entering at $80, the Philips Hue Go remains one of my favorite smart home accessories, period. It’s perfect for adding a splash of color to shelves, and it’s also useful in a pinch when the power goes out to have some extra light around.

Filament bulbs are another top smart home guide guide pick

While not quite as flashy as some of the multicolor offerings you may have in an existing setup, outfitting lamps with smart filament bulbs is a pretty novel way to mix up the look of your space. These all sport clear bulbs, which show off the internal LED wiring that gives off the look of an old-school Edison-style lamp. Our favorite option amongst a crowded market would have to be Philips Hue’s options. Delivering all of the same connectivity perks as the Philips Hue Go above, these filament bulbs work on their own or with the brand’s bridge.

Available in all kinds of form-factors, there is everything from standard A19 bulbs to Edison-style candle lights and more. Each one starts at $25 via Amazon and will arrive with plenty of time to wrap up for under the tree. Regardless of which style you think a giftee would like, these are all great options for delivering all of the same convenience and novelty as your typical smart bulbs, but with more of a unique design.

Pair a lava lamp and smart plug for a retro upgrade

In much of the same spirit of mixing up your space, I’ve personally taken more of a unique approach with my smart home in 2021. Fully embracing the sentiment of what’s old is new again, bringing a lava lamp to your space paired with a smart plug for voice control is about as fun of a HomeKit upgrade as I’ve found.

If you’re looking to recreate that same nostalgic smart home upgrade for yourself or someone on your list, go grab one of these lava lamps from Amazon and then check out our roundup of the best smart plugs. As a starting point, the $13 Wemo Smart Plug is honestly hard to beat no matter which ecosystem someone’s in given that it works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant right out of the box.

