Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard see rare discounts to Amazon lows at $112 each

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Magic Trackpad for $112.20 shipped. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first notable discount at Amazon alongside new all-time low status. Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

Speaking of refreshing your macOS workstation, Amazon is also continuing the rare savings over to Apple’s most recent iteration of Magic Keyboard. Right now, you can grab the version with a built-in number pad for $112.31, delivering an Amazon low and yet another hard to come by discount. This model features a matching design as the Magic Trackpad above with full size arrow keys and a scissor switch mechanism.

If you’re looking to turn an iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine instead, we’re still tracking a pair of notable discounts across both 11- and 12.9-inch versions of Apple’s white Magic Keyboards. Currently at new Amazon all-time lows, pricing starts at $250 to pair with the $49 discounts on both models.

Apple Magic Trackpad features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!