Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards fall to new Amazon lows from $250 (Save $49)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Marking one of the very first offers since launching earlier this year, today’s offer is $29 below previous price cuts and delivering $49 in overall savings from the usual $349 price tag.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those same $49 in savings also carry over to the 11-inch version of Apple’s white Magic Keyboard, as well. Currently selling for $249.99 at Amazon, today’s sale is also marking a rare discount as only the second price cut we’ve seen at all from the retailer from its usual $299 going rate. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal above with the folio design and slick white colorway.

Speaking of, don’t forget you can currently cash-in on some pretty notable M1 iPad Pro discounts. Right now, the 11-inch model has returned to the pricing we saw over Black Friday, delivering as much as $250 in savings across various storage capacities and Wi-Fi or cellular configuration.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

