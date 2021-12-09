Bring a 150-inch display home: Anker Pro II Projector at $370 ($180 off), more from $200

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Mars II Pro 500 Portable Projector for $369.99 shipped. Regularly $550, today’s deal is $180 off with 33% in savings to match our Amazon daily deal from about a week ago. This is also well under the $50 price drop we tracked back in October and makes for a wonderful holiday gift for the whole family. This model is capable of projecting a 500 ANSI lumen image with 720p resolutions and up to 150-inch display sizes. HDMI and USB compatibility for laptops, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more join an Android 7.1 operating system for direct access to apps and your favorite streaming services including YouTube and Netflix. The portable design also supports big screen movies just about anywhere with built-in 10W speakers rounding out the feature set. Head below for more Anker projector deals from $200.

More Anker projector deals:

Alongside the Optoma smart 4K laser projector that launched at the top of last month, we also just had a chance to go hands-on with the XGIMI Aura — an ultra-short throw projector with Harman Kardon audio. Our video review will give a much better idea of what’s in store here but we loved our time with it and found it to be great option for folks with limited space. All of the details you need are right here.

More on the Nebula Mars II Pro 500 Portable Projector:

Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.(Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

All Your Favorites: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more with Android 7.1 for hours of awesome content on your portable projector.

