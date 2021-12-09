Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook is now even more affordable at $193 (Save 21%)

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 64GB for $193.44 shipped. Normally fetching $245, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, is the best we’ve seen since all the way back in January, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Whether it’s just as a lightweight web browsing machine or your everyday driver, Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook is a notable solution thanks to its 14-inch 1080p display. There’s also 8-hour battery life to keep you going all day long as well as 64GB of eMMC storage and USB-C connectivity., You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

A great companion to the featured Chromebook and way to leverage some of your savings would be picking up UGREEN’s suede leather laptop sleeve at $9. This more stylish offering stands out amongst all of the more typical solutions on the market while still providing some extra protection when toting the Lenovo S330 to and from class or the coffee shop.

Also on sale this week, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup has recieved some notable price cuts at Amazon. Delivering Black Friday-worthy pricing or entirely new all-time lows, you’re looking at some of the best values yet starting from $429.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind.

