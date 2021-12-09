Nomad’s 20% off holiday sale is packed with leather iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more

To help give you another chance at locking in the perfect holiday gift, Nomad is launching a new sitewide sale that’s taking 20% off its collection of popular Apple accessories. Just apply code SB32JS at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies per order. Ranging from the brand’s signature covers for the latest iPhones, AirPods, and iPads to stylish charging stations with MagSafe, premium Apple Watch bands, and even AirTag holders, Nomad’s accessories are some of our favorites here at 9to5 after countless reviews this year. You can shop everything right here, but we’ve also outlined some top picks below the fold.

One of the more recent additions to the Nomad stable and a personal favorite, our top pick is any of the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases, which drop to $47.96. Down from $60, this is only the third notable discount at $12 off the usual price. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect and then check out our other top picks below.

Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 Case

Modern Leather Case is a sleek and refined take on the classic leather case, offering more protection with its TPE bumper and wrapped in our signature Horween leather that will develop a beautiful patina over time.

