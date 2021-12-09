PUMA x Helly Hansen collection has you ready for winter training sessions from $22

PUMA is collaborating with Helly Hansen for an exclusive collection for this winter season. Inside this collection, you will find 22 items, including long-sleeve layering tops, shorts, jackets, running tights, and even a backpack. Pricing in this line starts at just $22 and would be a perfect option for holiday gifting. Plus, PUMA offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find out more information and our top picks from the PUMA x Helly Hansen collection.

You were meant to explore, search and discover – escaping away from routine and into the natural world. That’s why Helly Hansen has been developing professional grade gear for over 140 years, designed to brave the world’s harshest climates. In our latest PUMA x HELLY HANSEN collaboration, pieces utilize technical fabrics and materials to transform PUMA silhouettes in a dynamic collision of street and sport, featuring a neutral color palette and performance-inspired detailing.

PUMA x Helly Hansen Outerwear

A standout from this sale is this unisex Reversible Padded Jacket. The water-repellant material is great for winter weather and you’re really getting two jackets in one since it’s reversible. The down material is extremely warm and you can choose from two color options. Plus, it has an attached hood, logos on each side of the jacket, and several zippered pockets. This jacket is priced at $180.

Another great outerwear piece from this collection is the Running Vest. One of the most notable features of this vest is the 360-degree reflectivity to ensure you’re safe in low light conditions. The vest is also reversible and is completely waterproof as well. This style is priced at $120.

Layering Pieces for Winter

Keep warm while you run outside with the PUMA x Helly Hansen Running Pullover. This pullover is available in two color options with fashionable large logos on the back. It pairs nicely with joggers, running tights, or shorts alike. This pullover features thumbholes for comfort, reflectivity to keep you visible, and moisture-wicking material as well. This style is priced at $80 and can be easily be layered.

