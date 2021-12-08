Top ski gear for men this season: Jackets, snowsuits, goggles, more from $20

Ski season is quickly approaching and today we’re rounding up the top items for men this season so you can hit the slopes in style. Whether you’re looking for ski goggles, clothing, or a new jacket, this guide will have options for it all. Each of the items listed features a waterproof or water-resistant design as well as insulating layers to help keep you warm. Find all of our top picks in men’s ski apparel and accessories below. You will also want to check out our guide on the new Columbia Star Wars Boba Fett Jacket that’s available now.

Insulated men’s ski jackets and suits

The North Face is known for its high-quality ski jackets and one of our top picks from this sale is the Chakal Jacket that’s priced at $300 and comes in an array of color options. This jacket is completely waterproof and highly breathable for added comfort. It also has an attached hood, several zippered pockets, and is infused with stretch to avoid restricting your movement.

Shinesty is another brand that has awesome ski gear for men. A standout from this brand is the Retro American Flag Ski Suit. This suit will have you standing out on the ski hill with a fleece chin guard, reinforced durable ankle patches as well as elasticated ankle gators. This is a perfect option for the ski hill and it’s priced at $350. However, if you’re looking for a retro-style coat, I really love this option.

Ski goggles

The Marauder Snow Goggles from SPY+ are a top pick for this holiday season. These goggles are unisex and have a unique magnetic lens change system. They also feature an anti-scratch coating that provides protection and keeps your goggles looking nice for years to come. This style is priced at $200 and will be a fantastic holiday gift option.

Looking for a cheaper alternative? The Zerhunt Ski Goggles from Amazon have a similar look without the magnetic capability for $20.99 Prime shipped. The lens has an anti-fog design and you can choose from two color options. It also has an adjustable strap to help fit over helmets and more. The goggles are rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 275 reviewers on Amazon.

