Best Buy heads into the weekend with new 72-hour holiday flash sale

As the clock runs down on being able to find the perfect gifts for someone on your list, Best Buy today is launching a new 72-hour sale. Live through the end of this weekend, you’ll be able to save on everything from home theater upgrades to new gear for your smart home, gaming rig, and much more. As per the usual with Best Buy, shipping is free in orders over $35 or for My Best Buy Elite members. Head below for all of our top picks.

Alongside just offering cash discounts this time around, Best Buy is also pairing its 72-hour sale with some added perks. Most notably, the retailer is expanding the return window for all purchases, so in case you end up double gifting something, you’ll be covered until the New Year. Almost all of the discounts in the sale also feature Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee or other notices denoting the lowest prices of the season.

Top picks from the Best Buy 72-hour sale:

For all of the other best discounts this week, be sure to go check out our Apple guide. While we’re seeing quite a few offers return to the Black Friday pricing, this week has also delivered a collection of new all-time lows on the recent AirPods 3. That’s alongside the best price yet on the latest Apple TV 4K, too.

Apple 13-inch Intel MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro has a tenth-generation quad-core Intel processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz. A brilliant and colorful Retina display with True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. A backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID. Fast integrated graphics. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s most powerful 13-inch notebook. Pushed even further.

