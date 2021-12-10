Latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote falls to new Amazon low of $150 (Save $29)

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is notably marking a new all-time low at $29 off the going rate and $10 below our previous Black Friday mention. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

But if what’s really catching your eye on the new Apple TV is the refreshed Siri Remote, we’re tracking a discount on the accessory by itself to consider instead. Down from the usual $59 going rate, you can currently score a small, but notable discount that brings the price down to $55 at Amazon.

If you’re looking to take one of the main Apple TV competitors for a spin instead, right now you can still score holiday pricing on the new Chromecast with Google TV. Not only is the discount to $39 delivering quite a rare price cut in the first place, but this also beats the Black Friday savings to mark a new all-time low, as well.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

