ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $200 just in time for winter (Save $49), more from $150

ecobee is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year only bested by a Black Friday discount to $1 less. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention, onboard Siri support just rolled out. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149.99 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather.

For even more affordable solutions to upgrade the heater this winter, we’re still tracking a pair of notable discounts from the Emerson lineup. Right now, both of its Sensi HomeKit thermostats are currently on sale, delivering some of the best prices of the year starting at $79.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

