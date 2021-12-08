Let Emerson’s HomeKit Sensi thermostats heat your Siri smart home this winter from $79

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Emerson Sensi smart HomeKit thermostats headlined by the Touch model at $129 shipped in two styles. Normally you’d pay $160 or more, with today’s offer delivering at least 20% in savings and matching our pre-Black Friday mention for the best price of the holiday season so far. Just in time for all of these below-freezing temperatures rolling in, Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives to help automate your heat this winter. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s Emerson sale, Amazon is now offering the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat to $78.45. Trending around $125 as of late, you’re looking at 37% in savings alongside the best price in several months. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal.

If your smart home setup is primarily centered around the likes of Alexa, we’re also tracking an ongoing discount on Amazon’s all-new Smart Thermostat. Delivering the very first chance to save of any kind, the usual $60 price tag has now dropped down to an even more affordable $48 sale rate.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

