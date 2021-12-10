Elgato’s Cam Link 4K upgrades your Twitch stream and Zoom calls for $100

Amazon is offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K for $99.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate lately of between $110 to $120, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve seen since June when it hits its low of $93.50. The Cam Link 4K is designed to connect your DSLR, mirrorless, or action camera to any PC or Mac. Ready to capture 1080p60 or 4K30, this is a sure-fire way to bring high-quality video feeds to your Twitch stream or Zoom meeting. On top of that, you’ll be able to record directly to your computer’s hard drive without time restrictions, which can be great for longer video capturing sessions. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card. Sure, it doesn’t pull 4K30 footage into your computer, but at 1080p60, you’ll find it’s more than adequate for live streaming and meetings. Plus, at just $80, it’s another 20% below today’s deal, leaving extra cash in your wallet.

Running a higher-end desk setup? Consider upgrading to the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz monitor that’s on sale for a low of $161 off. Down to $900 right now, this high-end monitor is perfect for all-out battlestations. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

More on the Elgato Cam Link 4:

Easily connect your DSLR, camcorder, or action cam to your PC or Mac

Go live on any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low-latency technology

Broadcast in stunning quality up to 1080P60 or 4K at 30 FPS

Shoot and produce within your favorite tools; Real-Time Feedback

Record footage directly to your hard drive without time restrictions

