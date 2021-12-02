Apple Watch Series 7 styles are now on sale from $80

Update: The Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS is down to $414.98, marking the second-best price we’ve seen. Plus, other models are now starting at $379.99.

Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models, delivering some of the very first price cuts on the standard GPS aluminum styles. Starting at $379 for the 41mm sizes, these are new all-time lows at $19 off the going rate and in most cases, the very first markdowns to begin with. Several different colors are available, as well as other styles at up to $29 off.

As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

While the doorbuster Apple Watch Series 3 discount from last night is no longer available, you can in fact still score another one of the Black Friday season’s most notable sale prices. Right now, Apple Watch SE is sitting at the best price of the year via Amazon with $60 in savings attached. This isn’t as feature-packed as the lead deal, but there’s plenty of savings with a $219 price tag.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!