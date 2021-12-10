Gift a Wusthof Gourmet Utility Knife Set with lifetime warranty for just $25 (Reg. up to $85)

Looking for a nice little knife and kitchen set for a gift or a quick and easy upgrade for at home? Amazon is now offering the 3-piece Wusthof Gourmet Utility Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $65 and as much as $85 across 2021, this is matching the all-time low at up to 70% off on what might be the only three kitchen cutting utensils you’ll need for years. Alongside the lifetime warranty and world-class branding, you’ll receive a 3-inch spear point paring knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, and the brand’s Come-Apart kitchen shears. Features include triple riveted handles and laser-cut stamped stainless steel blades, all backed for life with that German-made seal of approval. Similar sets carry 4+ star ratings at Crate & Barrel. More details below. 

Now, if this isn’t quite enough bang for your buck, take a look at the Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set. This one, including the wooden block, comes in at $21.50 Prime shipped and includes kitchen shears, a 6-piece steak knife set, and several other cooking blades. They certainly won’t meet the quality standard of the Wusthof set above, but there’s a whole lot more in the package here. 

While we are upgrading he kitchen arsenal here, you probably don’t want to miss out on the doorbuster Instant Pot multi-cooker deal that is now live once again at $59. You’ll find that offer along with even more post-Black Friday Instant Pot deals right here. Hit up our home goods guide for more. 

More on the Wusthof Gourmet Utility Set:

  • Set Includes: 3″ Spear Point Paring Knife, 4 1/2″ Utility Knife, Come-Apart Kitchen Shear
  • WÜSTHOF GOURMET SERIES – 3 Piece Knife Set with triple riveted synthetic polypropylene handles that resist fading, discoloration, heat and impact. Precisely laser-cut stamped knives offer superb quality and value
  • RAZOR SHARP – High Carbon Stainless Steel Blades, precisely cut with the latest state of the art technology for incredible sharpness and easy maintenance. WÜSTHOF kitchen knives are Hand Wash Only

