Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac falls to new Amazon all-time low at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core GPU/256GB for $1,399 shipped in Silver. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to a new Amazon all-time low at $100 off and $51 below our previous Black Friday mention. Bringing M1 to the desktop, the latest iteration of iMac was just refreshed with Apple Silicon earlier in the year and arrives with a refreshed design both inside and out. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. This elevated model also come with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Those in the market for something a bit more portable can also save on two other Apple M1 machines. Right now, we’re tracking a $199 discount on the Apple Silicon-equipped MacBook Pro at within $1 of the Black Friday price. That’s alongside the M1 MacBook Air, which is dropping to one of the best prices of the holiday season at $150 off.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!