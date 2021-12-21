Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows of $60 off starting from $339 for the holidays

Update: You can now score the 41mm GPS model in Green for $339, saving an additional $10 from our first discount and marking a new low.

Amazon is currently offering the best prices we’ve seen to date on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7 lineup. Right now, the 45mm GPS model is down to $379 shipped. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at $49 in savings while beating our previous mention by $60 to mark a new all-time low. Additional models are also on sale starting at $349, as well.

If the other discounts we’ve seen throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season weren’t enough to catch your eye, today’s sale certainly should. As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

If you’re looking to put another one of Apple’s all-new releases under the tree, we’re tracking the best price yet on AirPods 3. Dropping from the usual $179 price tag, this ongoing price cut delivers an all-time low at $140.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

