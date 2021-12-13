Add an AC outlet and two USB ports to your car for $15.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

BESTEK’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 150W Power Inverter for $15.25 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $20, today’s deal shaves 24% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. While USB ports certainly come in handy when traveling, nothing quite beats the versatility of having an AC outlet. That’s precisely what you get with this inverter. It plugs into your vehicle’s DC port and converts that energy source into dual 2.4A USB-A outputs and one AC outlet. This offering delivers 150 watts of continuous power and up to 250 watts at its peak.

If you would rather have a couple of USB-C ports at your disposal, check out this alternative instead. It offers two 20-watt outputs, each of which can refuel an “iPhone 13 from 0% to 80% within 35 minutes.” Despite wielding this much power, it only requires 1.8 by 1 by 0.8 inches of space. Best of all, it will narrowly reduce today’s spending to $15 once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped.

Another car-friendly tech upgrade worth considering is this iPad headrest holder at $10.50 Prime shipped. A versatile design allows this offering to work with 4.7- to 12.9-inch devices so just about any tablet or even smartphone can be used to entertain the backseat. At 30% off, it’s no surprise that this marks a new all-time low.

BESTEK 150W Power Inverter features:

Smart Dual USB: 4.2A output USB ports with smart IC that can automatically detect your devices to deliver optimal charging speed up to 2.4A per port, 4.2A total, one 110V AC outlets for charging larger devices such as laptops and tablets

Safety Door & Multi-Protection: AC outlets with built-in safety door protecting kids from unexpected electricity Shock. Safe charging design provides protection against overheating, under and over voltage charging, short circuiting, overloads, and overcharging

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!